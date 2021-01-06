Bitcoin moves to a new all time high

New all time high reached at $36364

The price of bitcoin (on Coinbase) has moved to an all-new time high price of $36,371. The low today reached $33,352.54. The current price trades just off the high level at $36,371 up $2590.









The price has seen a rebound after the Monday tumble that saw the price dipped back below its 100 hour moving average for the 1st time since December 24 (blue line in the chart above). The price did snapback during Mondays trade and traded above and below that moving average level again during trading yesterday. For today the rising 100 hour moving average comes in at $33,035.70 currently. It would take a move back below that level to change the bullish bias.