Trades back toward 200/100 hour MA

The price of Bitcoin made it just above the $60K level to $60,080, but has since rotated back lower and trades at $57846, up just $83 on the day.









THe price is also looking to retest the 200 hour MA at $57417.34 and the 100 hour MA at $57053. A move below would be a shift in the bias as the price of the digital currency chops up and down.