Bitcoin selloff takes it to lows not seen since ... earlier today

The news that has taken a few bids out of BTC: BTC losing a little ground - reports that Amazon will not be accepting Bitcoin this year



That's just from the past half hour or so.





BTC had traded higher during Asia time on Monday and carried on higher into US time Monday. Its fallen back a little but is still well up on where it was late last week and over the weekend.













While Amazon might not be getting set to accept crypto this year or next (... which I don't believe, 2022 is long enough away for Amazon to get this payment option sorted if they wish) its coming! They ain't hiring a crypto expert to assist Jeff Bezos with sending out BTC-related tweets ala Mr. Musk, are they?





Nor this ...



