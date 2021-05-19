Bitcoin slips below $40,000 for the first time since early February

Bitcoin drops over 8% to sit just under $40,000

It has been a wipeout for cryptocurrencies in the past week and Bitcoin is now being flushed back under $40,000 in another 8% drop so far today.





Ethereum is also being dragged back under $3,000 as the rout extends.





Going back to Bitcoin, it is one of the most technical adhesive plays - also psychological - out there and the drop below the late February lows near $44,000 has opened up the way towards $40,000 now where a test of its 200-day moving average (blue line) also looms.





Break below those two levels and this could get even uglier, even quicker with sellers potentially setting sights towards $30,000 next.



