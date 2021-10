New all-time high







The price of the last 29 trading days has moved up over $26,000 or 65.79% (since the bottom on September 21.



PS The high price just reached $66,000 even and backed off a bit.

The price of bitcoin has just reached a new all-time high and in the process is cracking above the $65,000 level. The previous high came in around $64,895. The current price is trading at $65,425 with a new all-time high of $65,580.