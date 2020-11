New high* reached

The price of bitcoin has now moved to a new all-time high*. Headlines call the high at $19511. According to my chart from the Coinbase exchange the all-time high price comes in at $19,891.99. Since different exchanges quote different prices for the volatile bitcoin cryptocurrency, the highs can be up for debate. Below is the chart from Bloomberg using the Coinbase exchange. The high price there just reached $19829.47.