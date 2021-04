The wild ride continues today

At the lows today, Bitcoin fell by nearly 8% in a drop to $47,465 but has clawed its way back up to just above $50,000 again now and is down a little under 3% on the day.





It is a pivotal session for Bitcoin ahead of the weekend, at least from a technical perspective, as it looks to hold above its 100-day moving average (red line) @ $49,493.





