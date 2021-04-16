Coinbase? Who cares. It's all about Dogecoin this week

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Cryptocurrency

Up over 400% since Monday

Coinbase grabbed the headlines away this week as it had it's direct listing which opened at $381, up from $250 reference price and made it more valuable than the ICE exchange.  The price is currently at $325 which is still good for a gain of $75 or 30% from the reference price.  Well actually its good for those that backed the company in pre-funding rounds. You and I might be underwater after buying the open on Wednesday (not so good).

Anyway, for you and I, the REAL crypto play for the week was Dogecoin.   It traded around $0.07 on Monday near the low and traded as high at $0.39 today.  Thirty-two cents? Who cares. However, that $0.32 is the equivalent to a 470% gain on the week (from the actual low to the actual high).   

For what it is worth, it did base near the 50 hour MA, before starting the run higher. ; )  Needless to say, I don't know whether to laugh or cry.... 

PS. For a view from Dave Portnoy, click below (PS some may find the language offensive).

Dogecoin

https://twitter.com/i/status/1383055663027339265

PSS.  You can also lose your life savings one cent at time trading Dogecoin.

PSSS.  More rant from Dave Portnoy (some may find the language offensive)

More Portnoy
