CME to launch Ether futures

Ethereum is going to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Like bitcoin, it will soon be traded on a regulated future exchange.



They will start trading on Feb 8.





Here is the statement:

CME Group's experience and knowledge in bringing the Bitcoin Reference Rate and Real-Time Index to market has enabled us to launch an Ether-Dollar Reference Rate and Real-Time Index. Ether is based on formidable blockchain technology and the CME CF Ether-Dollar rates will provide a standardized reference rate and spot price index to bring confidence to any trading strategy. Major cryptocurrency exchanges Bitstamp, Coinbase, Gemini, itBit, and Kraken provide the pricing data to bring our dependable and regulated rates to the market. Both the ETHUSD_RR and ETHUSD_RTI are registered benchmarks under the European Benchmarks Regulation (EU BMR). That's more good news for crypto. Ethereum is mirroring the Bitcoin move today, up 4.6%.

