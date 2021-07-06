Elon Musk tweets Buffett advice to 'find coins'

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Tesla CEO and cryptocurrency guy Elon Musk on the Twitter minutes ago:

Buffett would have been referring to real coins, physical coins ... fiat money. Musk would not have been.

When worlds collide .... 

M usk has made a name for himself commenting on crypto and various 'coins' can rise and fall on his whims. As head of a major business, he has fiduciary obligations, and US authorities have warned him before on his tweets and statements. Musk has not stopped though. 

