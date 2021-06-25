Fed's Rosenberg: Stablecoins are a potential source of instability going forward
Stablecoins have utility and they are proliferating. They serve an important purpose but don't have any kind of regulatory framework that anyone can count on. There are derivatives popping up around them that could amplify problems.
Other comments:
- We have to think about some of the side effects of a low for long interest rate strategy
- Real estate prices are going up rapidly enough that it certainly merits monitoring
- Housing prices in many markets are now above levels seen before the financial crisis
- This is the wrong time to have housing prices in a boom