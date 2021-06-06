Weekend news - Fintech firm Square to build an open-source, solar-powered bitcoin mining facility
Square will partner up with blockchain technology provider Blockstream Mining
Square says its committed to driving further adoption and efficiency of renewables within the bitcoin ecosystem
- will invest $5m in the facility
- to be a "proof-of-concept for a 100% renewable energy Bitcoin mine at scale"
- "We hope to show that a renewable mining facility in the real world is not only possible but also prove empirically that Bitcoin accelerates the world toward a sustainable future"