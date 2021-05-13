Here's the full statement from Musk on Tesla and Bitcoin (ICYMI)
Elon Musk kicked of the rout in the price of BTC and other cryptos earlier in the session:
The story as it unfolded, read from the bottom up for chronology:
- Bitcoin bounce, back above $50K. Other coins on the bounce also, DOGE back over 42c
- Bitcoin crumbles after Elon Musk bails. Why it may never recover
- Cryptocurrency exchanges under immense strain with BTC meltdown - Reports that Coinbase is down
- Bitcoin rout extends lower. BTC/USD now under $50k
- Bitcoin is continuing its slide after the Musk Tesla bombshell
- DOGE volatility prompted by Musk's abandoning Bitcoin for Tesla payments
- Musk says Tesla has suspended taking Bitcoin for vehicle purchases
BTC remains above $50K as I post after lows around $46K.