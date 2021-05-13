Here's the full statement from Musk on Tesla and Bitcoin (ICYMI)

Elon Musk kicked of the rout in the price of BTC and other cryptos earlier in the session:

Musk says Tesla has suspended taking Bitcoin for vehicle purchases If you hadn't seen the full tweet 9there is not much more) posting it here now: If you hadn't seen the full tweet 9there is not much more) posting it here now:





BTC remains above $50K as I post after lows around $46K.



