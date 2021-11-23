ICYMI - India is looking to ban most private cryptocurrencies

Reports doing the rounds overnight on a bill to be presented in India's parliament the session ahead.

India is looking to bar most private cryptocurrencies when it introduces a new bill to regulate virtual currencies in the winter session of Parliament, the government said late on Tuesday.

The government will allow only certain cryptocurrencies to promote the underlying technology and its uses, according to a legislative agenda for the winter session that is set to start later this month.





Bitcoin doesn't seem to have been dented too much by this:







