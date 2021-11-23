ICYMI - India is looking to ban most private cryptocurrencies
Reports doing the rounds overnight on a bill to be presented in India's parliament the session ahead.
- India is looking to bar most private cryptocurrencies when it introduces a new bill to regulate virtual currencies in the winter session of Parliament, the government said late on Tuesday.
- The government will allow only certain cryptocurrencies to promote the underlying technology and its uses, according to a legislative agenda for the winter session that is set to start later this month.
Bitcoin doesn't seem to have been dented too much by this: