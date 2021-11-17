Indian media report India may allow crypto as an asset but not as a currency

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

India's Economic Times with the info on cryptocurrencies

  • They may not be permitted as currency to settle transactions and make payments but could be held as an asset like shares, gold or bonds.
  • Active solicitation by companies including exchanges and platforms would be barred
  •  legislation that's in the works could be taken to the cabinet for consideration in the next two to three weeks
Eco Times citing "people with knowledge of the matter:. 



By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose