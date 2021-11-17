Indian media report India may allow crypto as an asset but not as a currency
India's Economic Times with the info on cryptocurrencies
- They may not be permitted as currency to settle transactions and make payments but could be held as an asset like shares, gold or bonds.
- Active solicitation by companies including exchanges and platforms would be barred
- legislation that's in the works could be taken to the cabinet for consideration in the next two to three weeks
Eco Times citing "people with knowledge of the matter:.