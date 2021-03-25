Japanese online retailer to incorporate cryptocurrency payments into its app
Rakuten is a Japanese electronic commerce and online retailing company
- to enable crypto payments in bitcoin, ethereum, and bitcoin cash (and likely others)
- clients can pay for a wide range of Rakuten's services and products including the firm's travel services, Kobo e-books, and mobile
- can also use the app to purchase items at Familymart, McDonald’s, 7-11, and Mister Donut (and others) with crypto
Japanese media (NIkkei) with the report.
BTC update: