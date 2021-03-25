Japanese online retailer to incorporate cryptocurrency payments into its app

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Rakuten is a Japanese electronic commerce and online retailing company

  • to enable crypto payments in bitcoin, ethereum, and bitcoin cash (and likely others)
  • clients can pay for a wide range of Rakuten's services and products including the firm's travel services, Kobo e-books, and mobile
  • can also use the app to purchase items at Familymart, McDonald’s, 7-11, and Mister Donut (and others) with crypto
Japanese media (NIkkei) with the report. 

BTC update:
