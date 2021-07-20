Magellan (fund manager) founder says crypto going to zero.
Magellan Financial Group co-founder Hamish Douglass says "when we look back in 20 years it will be the case study of the irrationality".
- "Cryptocurrencies, I have to say, are one of the greatest irrationalities I've seen in a very, very, long period of time because of the cult-like following it has behind it and the scale that is behind it"
- it is inevitable crypto crashes to zero when other speculative bubbles eventually run their course and blow up.
- said he expected to be widely attacked for his views on crypto
