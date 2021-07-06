More on the PBOC warning over cryptocurrency risks

PBOC warns institutions within its jurisdiction not to provide services to crypto-related companies

That includes companies related to providing business premises, commercial display, marketing and public relations, and/or advertising of cryptocurrency-related activities.





Adding that people should refrain from participating in cryptocurrency speculation activities, after the Beijing municipal government cracked down on a company (believed to be Qodo) for allegedly providing software services for cryptocurrency transactions.

The crypto market has been rather sensitive to these headlines after the tumble in May and the latest by the PBOC/China won't help in that regard, even if their crackdown is known to be rather strict generally speaking.



