More on the US SEC to ban Bitcoin leveraged fund

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Earlier headlines on this are here: US regulator said not to allow leveraged Bitcoin Fund

Wall Street Journal adds more now:
  • Securities and Exchange Commission asked at least one asset manager not to proceed with plans for a leveraged bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to a person familiar with the matter.
  • SEC indicated it wants to limit new bitcoin-related products to those that provide unleveraged exposure to bitcoin futures contracts, such as the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund, which was launched last week, the person said.
Link to the Journal is here (may be gated)  

BTC update:
