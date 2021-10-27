More on the US SEC to ban Bitcoin leveraged fund
Earlier headlines on this are here: US regulator said not to allow leveraged Bitcoin Fund
Wall Street Journal adds more now:
- Securities and Exchange Commission asked at least one asset manager not to proceed with plans for a leveraged bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to a person familiar with the matter.
- SEC indicated it wants to limit new bitcoin-related products to those that provide unleveraged exposure to bitcoin futures contracts, such as the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund, which was launched last week, the person said.
Link to the Journal is here (may be gated)
