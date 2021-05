Another Elon Musk cryptocurrency tweet, this time asking if his EV firm should accept DOGEcoin.

Over the weekend just passed Musk called dogecoin a "hustle", which dried up the bids.





Musk's doge tweet was phrased as a poll, with around 80% of respondents voting 'yes'.





DOGE is currently fairly stable around (just under) 50 cents.





ETH, though, is testing its recent new highs, just hitting $4200: