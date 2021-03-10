Non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Turning $175K into $20m in 6 months trading video highlights

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Non-fungible tokens, NFTs, use blockchain technology to authenticate digital art, memorable tweets and other ephemera.

  • the markets, and valuations, have skyrocketed. 
  • believers say its the future of collecting
  • skeptics call it a slightly absurd form of speculation
(pro tip, it could be both, K?)

NBA Top Shot collector Michael Levy turned a $175K stake into $20m His story is here (and more) at the Wall Street Journal (may be gated)  . Its instructive reading! 

