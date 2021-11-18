ICYMI - Paypal giving crypto some love - new app enables payment
Tweet from PayPal expanding access to Bitcoin and other crypto:
In addition to trading (buy, sell, hold) its now a payment option also, conditions apply! Says the firm:
- Complete your W-9 tax form in advance in the app to use your crypto as a payment method.
- Crypto's automatically available as a payment option as long as you're able to pay in full.
- PayPal will convert the crypto amount into USD, or any other currency, at no additional fee.