ICYMI - Paypal giving crypto some love - new app enables payment

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Tweet from PayPal expanding access to Bitcoin and other crypto:

In addition to trading (buy, sell, hold) its now a payment option also, conditions apply! Says the firm:
  • Complete your W-9 tax form in advance in the app to use your crypto as a payment method.
  • Crypto's automatically available as a payment option as long as you're able to pay in full.
  • PayPal will convert the crypto amount into USD, or any other currency, at no additional fee.

