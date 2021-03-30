PayPal to announce crypto checkout service
Bitcoin climbs to $59,000 on the headlinesThe move sees PayPal allowing US customers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay online merchants globally, which could significantly bolster the usage of digital currencies in day-to-day transactions and commerce.
PayPal is to reveal that customers who hold Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin cash, and Litecoin in PayPal digital wallets will be able to convert their holdings into fiat currencies at checkouts in order to make purchases online. More from Reuters here.