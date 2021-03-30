PayPal to announce crypto checkout service

Author: Justin Low | Category: Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin climbs to $59,000 on the headlines

The move sees PayPal allowing US customers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay online merchants globally, which could significantly bolster the usage of digital currencies in day-to-day transactions and commerce.Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

PayPal is to reveal that customers who hold Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin cash, and Litecoin in PayPal digital wallets will be able to convert their holdings into fiat currencies at checkouts in order to make purchases online. More from Reuters here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose