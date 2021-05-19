PBOC social media post - digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

The  People's Bank of China on their WeChat account today, said (again) that digital tokens can't be used as a form of payment

Adding to Bitcoin (and other crypto) woes. Cryptos have been under pressure more or less relentlessly since Musk posted last week his Tesla firm would not be accepting BTC in payment (he added more since, we've been posting Musk's remarks as he has made them). 

