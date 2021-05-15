Re Coinbase to list DOGE - CEO expects "millions" of crypto assets to be created

Also on Friday were words (via tweet) from Elon Musk on Doge, flagging "Potentially promising" developments for the coin.





Both have served to stabilise and support the DOGEcoin price over this weekend:





Also on Armstrong's investor call last week were some interesting comments on how he sees the crypto space, and Coinbase, evolving. He said Coinbase:

"is going to be focused on how we can accelerate asset addition in the future. There are more and more assets being created in the crypto economy. I think it's going to be something, kind of, like apps in the App Store or on the iPhone where there's eventually millions of these assets created over time and so we're putting a lot of work and thought into how do we accelerate our pace of asset addition, and one of those is doge, as you mentioned, which has been getting a lot of attention recently"

As an aside, and fitting this theme, Adam mentioned the competition that crypto leader Bitcoin is going to face and what it means for the price, here:



