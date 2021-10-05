ICYMI - SEC head Gensler says the US won't ban cryptocurrencies
An ICYMI from a little earlier, Bloomberg with the article on remarks from Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler
Was speaking at a House hearing after a Republican lawmaker asked if a China-like prohibition was on the table in the US
- says the US won't follow China's lead in banning digital tokens
- US government's focus is on ensuring that the industry adheres to investor and consumer protection rules, anti-money laundering regulations and tax laws
