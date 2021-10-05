ICYMI - SEC head Gensler says the US won't ban cryptocurrencies

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

An ICYMI from a little earlier, Bloomberg with the article on remarks from Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler

Was speaking at a House hearing after a Republican lawmaker asked if a China-like prohibition was on the table in the US
  • says the US won't follow China's lead in banning digital tokens
  • US government's focus is on ensuring that the industry adheres to investor and consumer protection rules, anti-money laundering regulations and tax laws

BTC gave it a like ... adding to gains:
An ICYMI from a little earlier, Bloomberg with the article on remarks from Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler




By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose