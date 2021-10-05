ICYMI - SEC head Gensler says the US won't ban cryptocurrencies

An ICYMI from a little earlier, Bloomberg with the article on remarks from Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler

Was speaking at a House hearing after a Republican lawmaker asked if a China-like prohibition was on the table in the US



says the US won't follow China's lead in banning digital tokens

US government's focus is on ensuring that the industry adheres to investor and consumer protection rules, anti-money laundering regulations and tax laws



