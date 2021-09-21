Bitcoin price crash (to $5400) ... that didn't happen

A cryptocurrency data network that is controlled and run by a network of some big US finance industry players lost its shit showed a massive plunge in BTC.

Displayed the price of the coin dropping to $5402

a roughly 90% plunge

This pricing did not show up on other platforms (because it didn't happen).

Bloomberg (link, may be gated) report further:

The platform, called Pyth

heralded by its supporters as an industrial-grade source for pricing information on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies

"Engineers are continuing to investigate the cause and a full report is in the works," Pyth tweeted



BTC has not had a banner day, but it hasn't collapsed either ...











