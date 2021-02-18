US charges North Korean hackers with stealing and extorting more than $1.3bn in cash and cryptocurrency
An ICYMI from Wednesday (US time), US assistant attorney general John Demers:
- "North Korea's operatives, using keyboards rather than guns, stealing digital wallets of cryptocurrency instead of sacks of cash, are the world's leading 21st century nation-state robbers ...
- the regime has become a criminal syndicate with a flag"
Its believed NK funded its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes via the cyber heists.
---
The end of US appeasement of North Korea over the past few years will be a welcome development in Asia.