US Senate blocks the first attempt to move a compromise cryptocurrency amendment

Jostling in the US Senate over the infrastructure bill is continuing.

The latest is that a senator asked for a cryptocurrency compromise amendment to be added to infra bill

And another wanted to add in a $50b defence funding amendment

So the first attempt to move a compromise cryptocurrency amendment through for the infrastructure bill is blocked.

This is referring to the Toomey Warner Lummis crypto amendment. This had secured the backing of the Treasury and the White House and its just now failed to pass by unanimous consent.

Which delays a final vote. This ain't over, a vote was anticipated Monday but it might take longer.





While on the subject of crypto, BTC has had a good run higher: