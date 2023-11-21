Binance holdings pleaded guilty, agrees to pay over $4 billion to US authorities

DOJ says by Nancy chief Changpeng Zhao has pleaded guilty to criminal charges

Charges involve violations of Bank secrecy act, failure to register as a money-transmitting business and others

Resolution will include a 5 year monitoring ship for Binance

It drives me crazy that this type of nefarious activity continues and will continue. Regulators will constantly be behind the crooks. Yes, they will catch some, but others will skate free. $4 billion sounds like a lot but is it. What price tag do you put on drug dealers, terrorists or other crooks who used Binance to launder money from their illicit activity?