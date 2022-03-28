Bitcoin looks toward its 200 day moving average

The price of bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world's first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term is extending higher today after a sharp run-up over the weekend.

The price is currently trading at $47,500. That takes the price back above its 38.2% retracement of the move down from the all-time high reached in November 2021. That retracement level comes in at $46,721.54. The 38.2% retracement is now close risk for longs/buyers.

The next major upside target comes against its 200 day moving average of $48,297. The price has not traded above its 200 day moving average since January 1. The high price today has reached $47,700 so far

Of note as well today is that the price has moved above the close from last year at $46,214. Traders will also be eyeing that level as potential support if there is a run back to the downside.

Last week, the price moved above and close above its 100 day moving average for the first time since December 2. That is led to a trend like moved to the upside with swing highs from February and March taken out in the process.