Bitcoin moving away from its 100 day moving average

Yesterday, the price of bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world's first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term closed above the 100 day MA yesterday for the first time since December 2. ON December 3rd - the day after the last close above the 100 day MA - the price fell below that MA near $54500. Since then the price dipped to a low at $32590 on January 24 and moved to high since then at $45850. On March 2, the price traded above the falling 100 day MA, but failed shortly thereafter and closed the day below.

It was not until yesterday that there was a close above the MA. It is currently at $42156, some $12400 below the $54500 level back on December 3rd, but the price made it above that risk and bias defining level. That tilted the bias more in the direction of the buyers.

Today the digital currency has a low at $43636, above the 100 day MA at $42157, and reached a high of $44240. More importantly, it shifted the bias little a little more in the direction of the buyers.

Is it pedal to the metal bullish?

No. There is work to be done.

The next target at $44,456 (high from January 13) followed by the high from earlier this month at $45,332 and the swing high from February at $45,854 are the next major target on the way to the upside.

They in turn, all come before the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the all-time high reached in November. That 38.2% retracement level comes in at $46,721.

Getting above the 38.2% retracement is the minimum retracement of a trend leg move. If the price can't get above the 38.2% retracement, the correction off the low is simply a plain-vanilla variety.

Another key target to get back above would be the falling 200 hour moving at $48,334. That two is a another confirming moving average that if breached to the upside, increases the bullish bias

So there is work to do. However, what traders now know is that the 100 day moving average at $42,157 (and where ever that goes), will be a risk and bias defining level. Stay above is keeps the buyers in play and comfortable.

Conversely if the price moves below, traders will get out and limit their risk