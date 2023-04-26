Bitcoin
Bitcoin tumbles lower

The price of bitcoin is taking a tumble in the current hourly bar. The price has moved from a high of $29,730 to a low of $28,200.

Looking at the hourly chart, the fall has taken the price down to test the 200 hour moving average at $28,256 (green line in the chart above). The current price trades at $28,290 as buyers try to stall the fall nearly moving average level. The 100 hour moving average is down at $27,835.

Just a day ago, the price moved above the 100 hour moving average . In trading today, the price moved above the 200 hour moving average on his way to the spike high at $30,022. The last 4 or 5 hours has seen all the gains in trading today erased and then some.

UPDATE. The price has now moved to a new low of $27,723 which has taken the price below the 100 hour moving average.The fall from the high is now 7.58% or $-2273

There is no news that I can see.