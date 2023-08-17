Bloomberg (gated) on a cryptocurrency tailwind if true.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is poised to allow the first exchange-traded funds based on Ether futures, a major win for several firms that long have sought to offer the products

The regulator isn’t likely to block the products, which would be based on futures contracts for the second-largest cryptocurrency, according to people familiar with the matter.

Officials have indicated that several might by October, said one of the people

SEC declined to comment

Earlier in BTC:

Coinbase says it has system issues but funds are secure. Meanwhile BTC extending lower. SpaceX sold its stake in BTC according to a Wall Street Journal report



Bitcoin is being shunted around with news flows.

Crypto of the moment ETH even more so: