Bloomberg (gated) on a cryptocurrency tailwind if true.
- The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is poised to allow the first exchange-traded funds based on Ether futures, a major win for several firms that long have sought to offer the products
- The regulator isn’t likely to block the products, which would be based on futures contracts for the second-largest cryptocurrency, according to people familiar with the matter.
- Officials have indicated that several might by October, said one of the people
- SEC declined to comment
Earlier in BTC:
- Coinbase says it has system issues but funds are secure. Meanwhile BTC extending lower.
- SpaceX sold its stake in BTC according to a Wall Street Journal report
Bitcoin is being shunted around with news flows.
Crypto of the moment ETH even more so: