Bloomberg (gated) on a cryptocurrency tailwind if true.

  • The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is poised to allow the first exchange-traded funds based on Ether futures, a major win for several firms that long have sought to offer the products
  • The regulator isn’t likely to block the products, which would be based on futures contracts for the second-largest cryptocurrency, according to people familiar with the matter.
  • Officials have indicated that several might by October, said one of the people
  • SEC declined to comment

