The Wall Street Journal carries the report (may be gated)
- Griffith pleaded guilty in September to one count of conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which prohibits U.S. citizens from exporting goods, services or technology to sanctioned countries, including North Korea.
- Griffith said at his sentencing that he has since realized that his actions were wrong. His arrest led to the loss of his job at the Ethereum Foundation, wrecked his career and embarrassed his family, he said.
North Korea's nuclear and weapons programs are storming ahead.