Deutsche Bank on crypto, and the surge of adoption. On Bitcoin:

the largest driver of the rally in recent weeks was likely the SEC’s approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF on January 10th

Since then such funds have seen nearly $7.9bn of inflows.

Blackrock and Fidelity have seen around $14bn of inflows alone, more than making up for the outflows from Grayscale, which had formerly dominated regulated Bitcoin investing. It converted from a trust to an ETF at the same time.

more ETFs are coming, which is increasingly institutionalising the crypto asset class.

Other things to watch are the fourth Bitcoin halving in April, where the new coins available to miners halves to maintain scarcity, and also more clarity on regulation coming up.

So whether you’re a cynic or a convert, whether you think it’s cheap or in a bubble, what’s clear is that Bitcoin is becoming increasingly institutionalised.