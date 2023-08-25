A forecast for a much higher BTC price from 'Panetra Capital'.

"Bitcoin has historically bottomed 477 days prior to the halving, climbed leading into it, and then exploded to the upside afterwards,"

"The post-halving rallies have averaged 480 days – from the halving to the peak of that next bull cycle."

Thus BTC should have bottomed in December 2022.

Halving happens every four years for bitcoin

its when crypto miners' reward is cut in half to create a scarcity effect

April 2024 is the next expected halving date

And thus:

"If historyy were to repeat itself," the researchers said, "the next halving would see bitcoin rising to $35k before the halving and $148k after."

I'm not fully on board with this ;-)

Still, I wish 'em luck.