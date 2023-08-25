A forecast for a much higher BTC price from 'Panetra Capital'.
- "Bitcoin has historically bottomed 477 days prior to the halving, climbed leading into it, and then exploded to the upside afterwards,"
- "The post-halving rallies have averaged 480 days – from the halving to the peak of that next bull cycle."
- Thus BTC should have bottomed in December 2022.
Halving happens every four years for bitcoin
- its when crypto miners' reward is cut in half to create a scarcity effect
- April 2024 is the next expected halving date
And thus:
- "If historyy were to repeat itself," the researchers said, "the next halving would see bitcoin rising to $35k before the halving and $148k after."
I'm not fully on board with this ;-)
Still, I wish 'em luck.