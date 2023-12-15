Comments on Thursday from US Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler interview with CNBC
- agency's "new look" at applications for a spot bitcoin ETF had been taking recent court rulings into consideration.
- "We had in the past denied a number of these applications, but the courts here in the District of Columbia weighed in on that,"
- "So we're taking a new look at this based upon those court rulings."
He doesn't sound happy about it:
- "There's been far too much fraud and bad actors in the crypto field,"
- There's a lot of noncompliance, not only with the securities laws, but other laws around anti-money laundering and protecting the public against bad actors there."