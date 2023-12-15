Comments on Thursday from US Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler interview with CNBC

agency's "new look" at applications for a spot bitcoin ETF had been taking recent court rulings into consideration.

"We had in the past denied a number of these applications, but the courts here in the District of Columbia weighed in on that,"

"So we're taking a new look at this based upon those court rulings."

He doesn't sound happy about it: