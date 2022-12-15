I can't believe this is real, it's like beating the dead NFT horse with a shameless grift. Somehow DWAC is still trading above $20 after hyping some kind of big event and delivering this, which is somehow an endorsement that the world is filled with rubes.

What's next Donald Trump beanie babies?

Fed should have raised 500 bps yesterday pic.twitter.com/4VUwsSygNp — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) December 15, 2022

What's particularly sad here is that a year or two ago, these might have sold for $10,000.

I'd say this is the end of Trump's chances of ever returning to the White House but you can never count him out.