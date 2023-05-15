Japanese media, Nikkei, has the report, citing a study by a U.K.-based Elliptic, that tracks and identifies money transfers on the blockchain where cryptocurrency is traded.

North Korea is using cyberattacks to target Japanese cryptocurrency assets

Hacker groups (Lazarus) affiliated with North Korea have stolen $721 million from Japan since 2017

Pyongyang is believed to have targeted the crypto assets of other countries to obtain the foreign currency that it uses for its missile program.

Nikkei article is here for more, may be gated.