North Korean-backed state hackers have stolen an estimated US$3 bn over the last six years (since January 2017).
I've seen similar reports from time to time so this is not fresh news. Not good news either, especially for those having funds stolen.
US$1.7 billion stolen in 2022 alone
- North Korean state-sponsored hacking groups such as the Lazarus Group focused their attention on blockchain attacks
- intrigued by the potential for hacking blockchain entities due to their reputation as “a rapidly growing financial technology industry that has little oversight and is unprepared for a relentless cyber assault.”
- North Korea originally focused its crypto theft efforts on its neighbor South Korea