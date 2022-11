The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents obtained 50,000 Bitcoin during a November 2021 search of a suspect's (who since has pled guilty) home.

It was worth circa $3bn at the time, but not any more due to the plunge in the Bitcoin price.

Still, the US is staking a claim to the billion left over. Not a bad day's work.

Info via Reuters, more here.

Bitcoin update: