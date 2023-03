Reuters with the info, citing "two sources with knowledge of the matter".

Japan will set up a panel of experts to discuss the feasibility of issuing a digital yen

exploring the launch of a central bank digital currency (CBDC)

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) will set the panel as early as April and consist mainly of academics with expertise in digital currencies

The Bank of Japan plans to start a pilot programme in April to test the use of a digital yen

Also reported in Japan media.