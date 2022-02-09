Conveying an item in Russian national business daily Kommersant
Obviously this is positive news for crypto. It is not unexpected though, the approval in Russia for crypto had been gaining ground. This from late January:
Conveying an item in Russian national business daily Kommersant
Obviously this is positive news for crypto. It is not unexpected though, the approval in Russia for crypto had been gaining ground. This from late January:
Tags
Most Popular
You might also like
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read