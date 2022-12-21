Sam Bankman-Fried spent a few nights in a Bahamas prison and has reportedly decided he won't be fighting extradition at all. Earlier this week it was rumored he would accept extradition but when he got to the courtroom he instead asked for a copy of his US indictment.

Reuters reports that he just entered the Bahamas courtroom.

Update: Bankman-Fried consents to extradition, his lawyers say. They claim he is consenting in part out of a 'desire to make the relevant customers whole'.

He will now fight for bail in the US and that should be an interesting one.