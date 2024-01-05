I continue to believe a bitcoin ETF is a done deal with a launch likely next week.

The latest report comes from Bloomberg and cites four people familiar who say the SEC told several issueers that they should submit a final version of a key listing document as soon as today.

Two of the sources said staff had no additional feedback on the paperwork.

The report says SEC commissioners are expected to vote on the filings next week.

We've seen many reports this week saying it's a done deal and yet the price of bitcoin hasn't responded positively, which makes me think that people are front-running the sell-the-fact trade. Bitcoin has rallied to $45K from $30K largely on hopes for an ETF approval.