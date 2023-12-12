KuCoin has been forced to block customers in New York and pay a $22 million fine.

The NY Attorney General took action against the firm for failing to register with the state before letting investors buy and sell cryptocurrencies on its platform.

"Crypto companies should understand that they must play by the same rules as other financial institutions"

The NY AG has previously taken action against crypto firms such as:

Genesis Global, its parent company Digitial Currency Group and Gemini

Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx

---

Please note that a cryptocurrency "exchange" is a website.