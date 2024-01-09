The Securities and Exchange Commission says this tweet was result of a 'compromise' of its account:

Chair of the SEC Gary Gensler tweeted out moments after that it was a hack:

Law enforcement is on the case, the SEC says it wasn't an inadvertent staff tweet and sticking top the hack story.

“The SEC will work with law enforcement and our partners across government to investigate the matter and determine appropriate next steps relating to both the unauthorized access and any related misconduct.”

***

Bitcoin went on a wild ride:

The events have spawned a plethora of conspiracies about who was and wasn't hacked.