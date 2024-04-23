Analysts at Standard Chartered had previously been tipping U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval for Ethereum exchange-traded funds as soon as May.

But, no longer:

"We had previously expected the SEC to approve ETH ETFs on May 23,"

"This was based on the view that the ETH approval process would follow a similar trajectory to BTC ETF approval (which the SEC granted in January), and that constructive dialogue would take place between the SEC and the ETF applicants, as it did in the lead-up to BTC ETF approval. So far, however, no such dialogue has occurred (or at least been made public), suggesting that a May 23 approval date is unlikely"

-

As for forecasts, Stan Chart analysts are looking for ETH to *K by the end of the year (and 150K for BTC).