Securities and Exchange Commission

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is an independent agency in the United States operating under the authority of the Federal government. In particular, the SEC has a large mandate domestically, helping oversee and monitor markets and acting as a deterrent against fraud or abuse. This includes enforcing federal securities laws, proposing securities rules, and regulating the US’ stock and options exchanges. As one of the primary regulatory authorities in the US along with the Commodity The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is an independent agency in the United States operating under the authority of the Federal government. In particular, the SEC has a large mandate domestically, helping oversee and monitor markets and acting as a deterrent against fraud or abuse. This includes enforcing federal securities laws, proposing securities rules, and regulating the US’ stock and options exchanges. As one of the primary regulatory authorities in the US along with the Commodity

Read this Term