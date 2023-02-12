Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report. In brief:
- The Securities and Exchange Commission
Securities and Exchange Commission
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is an independent agency in the United States operating under the authority of the Federal government. In particular, the SEC has a large mandate domestically, helping oversee and monitor markets and acting as a deterrent against fraud or abuse. This includes enforcing federal securities laws, proposing securities rules, and regulating the US’ stock and options exchanges. As one of the primary regulatory authorities in the US along with the Commodity
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is an independent agency in the United States operating under the authority of the Federal government. In particular, the SEC has a large mandate domestically, helping oversee and monitor markets and acting as a deterrent against fraud or abuse. This includes enforcing federal securities laws, proposing securities rules, and regulating the US’ stock and options exchanges. As one of the primary regulatory authorities in the US along with the Commodity
Read this Term has told crypto firm Paxos Trust Co. that it plans to sue the company for violating investor protection laws, according to people familiar with the matter
- The SEC’s enforcement staff issued a letter to Paxos known as a Wells notice, which the agency uses to inform companies and individuals of a possible enforcement action, according to the people.
- The notice alleges that Binance USD, a digital asset that Paxos issues and lists, is an unregistered security, according to the people.
---
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger n
Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger n
Read this Term update, its lost ground but remains above US$20K so far. It looked shaky last week, adding to recent losses (Bitcoin hourly chart looks vulnerable)